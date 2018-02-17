Georgia Power hosts Moody Airforce Leadership Development Class

Georgia Power Press Release:

Georgia Power’s Valdosta office recently hosted the “Leadership Moody” class. The Airforce leadership development class participants gain insights from leaders in local government, education, athletics, industry and non-profit organizations. Once a month they participate in a class day, which involves visiting various organizations and learning the best practices and challenges of leadership from non-Department of Defense perspectives.

Georgia Power employees from Southwest Region, Power Delivery, Human Resources and Safety discussed multiple topics with the leadership group. The class had a chance to hear from Ron Shipman, Georgia Power’s Southwest Region Vice President, as well as others about the “other side” of the utility industry. The company also discussed what happens behind the scenes to get energy to the customer in every weather condition and the multitude of preparation it takes to accomplish wide scale initiatives. The class participants heard about Georgia Power’s awards for being a military friendly company and how the skill sets they are learning now fit into a company like Georgia Power. The audience also heard about the company’s core values and volunteerism efforts from region leadership. The group enjoyed learning about smart grid and AMI initiatives and how the company must always keep the customer at the center of decisions. Georgia Power is looking forward to hosting the Moody class annually going forward.

