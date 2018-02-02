Georgia Peanut Commission Seeks National Peanut Board Nominees

Press Release:

TIFTON – The Georgia Peanut Commission seeks eligible peanut producers who are interested in serving on the National Peanut Board. GPC will hold a nominations election to select two nominees each for member and alternate to the National Peanut Board during a meeting on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at the commission headquarters in Tifton, Georgia. All eligible peanut producers are encouraged to participate. Eligible producers are those who are engaged in the production and sale of peanuts and who own or share the ownership and risk of loss of the crop.

Andy Bell of Climax is the current Georgia National Peanut Board member and Neil Lee of Bronwood serves as the alternate. The term for the current Georgia board member and alternate expire Dec. 31, 2018.

The United States Department of Agriculture requires two nominees from each state for each position of member and alternate. The National Peanut Board will submit Georgia’s slate of nominees to the United States Secretary of Agriculture, who makes the appointments.

The National Peanut Board encourages inclusion of persons of any race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. NPB encourages all persons who qualify as peanut producers to attend the meeting and run for nomination.

It is USDA’s policy that membership on industry-government boards and committees accurately reflect the diversity of individuals served by the programs.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief