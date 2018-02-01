Georgia Lottery officials search for $1 million prize winner

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Georgia Lottery officials are looking for the winner of a $1 million prize, whose ticket is set to expire February 4.

The winning ticket was bought on August 8, 2017 at Summit Food Store, located at 1900 Highway 18 in West Point. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim a Mega Millions prize.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 11-17-50-52-74 and the Mega Ball was 14. $1 million is the game’s second prize that can be won, with winning tickets matching the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball.

