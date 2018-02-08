Georgia Finishes With Number One Recruiting Class

ATHENS – The Georgia Bulldogs jumped over Ohio State and finished with the number one class after Quay Walker, Tyson Campbell and Otis Reese flipped to Georgia.

Quay Walker was originally committed to the University of Alabama and Otis Reese was about to head to Michigan. Georgia finished National Signing Day with seven 5-Stars and fifteen 4-Star recruits.

More Info: https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/national-signing-day-2018-georgia-locks-up-historic-no-1-overall-recruiting-class/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun