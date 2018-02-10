Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel Announces Release of PSAs Targeting Youth Suicide

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Press Release:

Decatur, GA – In the past three years, 144 youth have taken their own lives in Georgia. For every young person who dies by suicide, national statistics indicate 25 others will have attempted to take their own lives. That means approximately 3,600 other children have attempted suicide during the same time. In response, several Georgia organizations have come together to produce a series of public service announcements (PSA) aimed at children helping children.

The PSAs include survivors who have attempted suicide and bravely share their stories in dealing with depression, anxiety, and other adolescent issues. Others offer hope and support in this peer-to-peer message to children who may be at risk https://youtu.be/9YfTqLZ-LjE

The PSAs are a continuation by the Georgia Child Fatality Review (GCFR) Panel to raise awareness of youth suicide. Joining GCFR in this prevention effort are Voices for Georgia’s Children, the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), Georgia Department of Education, Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Individuals in need of crisis management, who exhibit signs of suicide, or identify signs of suicide in others, can call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225, 24/7. All calls are free and confidential. Alternatively, please visit www.mygcal.com for assistance. GCAL is provided statewide by DBHDD.

The main purpose of Georgia’s Child Fatality Review (CFR) Program is to prevent deaths. The mission of CFR is to serve Georgia’s children by promoting more accurate identification and reporting of child fatalities, evaluating the prevalence and circumstances of both child abuse cases and child fatality investigations, and monitoring the implementation and impact of the statewide child injury prevention plan to prevent and reduce incidents of child abuse and fatalities in the state.