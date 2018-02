Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Upcoming Events

Press Release:

The Committee Of the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Cordially invites golfers To participate in the Two Thousand and Eighteen GAGP Invitational held at Little Ocmulgee State Park & Golf Course Mcrae, Georgia April 21-22 2018. .

OPEN TO: MALE AMATEUR GOLFERS 21 YEARS OLD OR OLDER HAVING A CURRENT AND OFFICIAL USGA HDCP CARD AND INDEX.

FORMAT: 36 HOLES INDIVIDUAL STROKE PLAY. CHOICE OF 1 GROSS FLIGHT OR 6 NET FLIGHTS FLIGHTED BY AGE 21-29-30-39-40-49-

50-59-60-69-70-UP. TEE-ASSIGNMENTS BASED ON AGE AND HDCP.

ENTRY FEE: $125.00 INCLUDES GOLF, CART, RANGE BALLS, WELCOME GIFT, PRIZES FOR TOP FLIGHT FINISHERS FOR EACH FLIGHT. SKINS GAME, 4 CLOSEST TO THE PIN CONTEST, COCKTAIL HOUR AND APPETIZERS, RANDOM DRAWINGS. . DEADLINE TO ENTER

MARCH 24, 2018.

GEORGIA AMATEUR GOLF PROMOTIONS GOLF WEEK

5 GOLF COURSES

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Golf Week March 26 through March 30. Hosted by 5 courses. Little Ocmulgee, Southern Hills, Lake

Blackshear Resort and Golf Club, Golf Club of South Georgia and Kinderlou Forest GC. Packages from 1 day $65.00 to 5 days $250.00

Deadline to enter February 28, 2018

LEPRECHAUN GOLF CLASSIC

March 17, 2018

Georgia Veterans GC at Lake Blackshear Resort Cordele, Georgia

OPEN TO MALE AND FEMALE AMATEUR GOLFERS 21 YEARS OLD AND OLDER. 7 FLIGHTS BASED ON FULL FIELD. ENTRIES LIMITED TO 144 PLAYERS FORMAT 18 HOLES INDIVIDUAL MODIFIED STABLEFORD. 1 GROSS 6 NET. TEE-ASSIGNMENTS BY AGE. MEN 21-29 30-39-40-49-50-59-60- UP, LADIES ENTRY FEE $125.00 INCLUDES GOLF, CART, RANGE BALLS, WELCOME GIFT, PRIZES FOR TOP FLIGHT FINISHERS AND TIES, SKINS GAME, (4) CLOSEST TO PIN CONTESTS COCKTAIL PARTY, APPETIZERS AND RANDOM DRAWING.

DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES FEBRUARY 24, 2018. FIELD LIMITED TO 144 PLAYERS.

SEE GOLF PROFESSIONAL FOR ENTRY FORMS OR CONTACT GEORGIA AMATEUR GOLF PROMOTIONS AT 614-441-3965 OR EMAIL gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND QUESTIONS.

MARCH MADNESS CHAMPIONSHIP OF AMATEUR GOLF

OPEN TO MALE AND FEMALE AMATEUR GOLFERS 21 YEARS OLD AND OLDER. SEVEN FLIGHTS BASED ON FULL FIELD. ENTRIES LIMITED TO 144 PLAYERS FORMAT 18 HOLES INDIVIDUAL MODIFIED STABLEFORD. 7 FLIGHTS 1 GROSS 6 NET. TEE-ASSIGNMENTS BY AGE. MEN 21-29 30-39-40-49-50-59-60-UP, LADIES

MARCH 31, 2018

ENTRY FEE $125.00 INCLUDES GOLF, CART, RANGE BALLS, WELCOME GIFT, PRIZES FOR TOP FLIGHT FINISHERS AND TIES, SKINS GAME, (4) CLOSEST TO PIN CONTESTS COCKTAIL PARTY, APPETIZERS AND RANDOM DRAWING.FIELD LIMITED TO 144 PLAYERS. SEE GOLF PROFESSIONAL FOR ENTRY FORMS OR CONTACT GEORGIA AMATEUR GOLF PROMOTIONS AT 614-441-3965 OR EMAIL gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND QUESTIONS. Deadline February 28, 2018

2-FOR 1 MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

Deadline February 28, 2018 Open to male and female amateur golfers 21 years old or older. Membership $60.00 ($30.00 per Player )Events are conducted from Wednesday through Sunday each week.

CONTACT GEORGIA AMATEUR GOLF PROMOTIONS AT 614-441-3965 OR EMAIL gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND QUESTIONS.

EVENTS FOR WEEK OF MARCH 1, 2018

MARCH 1 THURSDAY MICHELOB ULTRA BLITZ KINDERLOU FOREST GC 9:00 AM ENTRY DEADLINE FEBRUARY 21, 2018 ENTRY FEE $15.00 MARCH 2 FRIDAY GAGP CASH AND DASH NOON GROUP WINNER TAKES ALL NOON ENTRY DEADLINE FEBRUARY 21, 2018 ENTRY FEE 15.00 MARCH 3 SATURDAY VISA GIFT CARD CASH AND DASH WINNER TAKES ALL. 10:00 AM ENTRY DEADLINE FEBRUARY 21, 2018 ENTRY FEE $15.00 MARCH 4 SUNDAY VISA GIFT CARD CASH AND DASH WINNER TAKES ALL 9:00 AM ENTRY DEADLINE FEBRUARY 21, 2018 ENTRY FEE $15.00

