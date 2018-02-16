GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Jonesboro

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Press Release:

Jonesboro, GA – On Thursday, February 15, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Clayton County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information from law enforcement authorities indicates that at approximately 5:34 a.m., Clayton County 911 received a call about a suspicious person at the Motel 6, located at 628 Southside Commercial Pkwy in Jonesboro. An officer with the Clayton County Police Department responded and made contact with the subject who was identified as Timothy Ruthledge, age 25. Ruthledge ran from the officer and the officer deployed his taser. Ruthledge continued to run and during the encounter the officer fired his service weapon. One of the rounds hit Ruthledge in the foot. Ruthledge was arrested and transported to Atlanta Medical Center. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, then released to the custody of the Clayton County Police Department.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

