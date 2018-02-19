GBI Investigates Homicide in Tifton

GBI Press Release:

Tifton, GA – On Wednesday, February 14, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a homicide.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the Tift County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1705 Bell Avenue in Tifton where they found Demetrius Graham, 19, with a gunshot wound. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6021.

