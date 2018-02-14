GBI Investigates Deaths in Atkinson County

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Press Release:

Pearson, GA – On Saturday, February 10, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Pearson Police Department to assist with a death investigation.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., a neighbor reported that two bodies were located at 371 West Allen Avenue in Pearson. Officers arrived at the residence and found the bodies of Willie J. Oliver Sr., 72, and Jerome A. Nixon, 62. Both died from apparent gunshot wounds. Autopsies will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

Anyone with information regarding the deaths is asked to contact the Pearson Police Department at (912) 422-7411 or the GBI office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.

