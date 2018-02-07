GBI Investigates Death in Ellabell

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Press Release:

Ellabell, GA – On Saturday, February 3, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) responded to Ellabell, Georgia at the request of the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office regarding a death investigation.

On Friday, February 2, 2018, at approximately 11:36 p.m., the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and the Bryan County Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Olive Branch Road and Heap Road in Ellabell. A deceased victim was found inside the vehicle after the fire was extinguished.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah. The victim has not been positively identified.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity or persons in the area, is asked to contact the GBI in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-653-3800.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief