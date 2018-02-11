GAGP to Support Junior Golf

Press Release:

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has announced that it will be a supporter of the Georgia State Parks Junior Golf Tour for the 2018 golf season. In keeping with the Tour’s Mission Statement: To grow the game of golf through a developmental junior golf tour. To expose junior golfers to competitive tournaments in a fun atmosphere. To help juniors grow their careers and earn college scholarships The GAGP is conducting events with a percentage of the entry- fee and hole sponsors going to the operation of the tour. Local junior golfers interested in participating should contact the Junior Tour Director Karl Gross.

Karl E. Gross, PGA

Georgia Junior Golf Tour Director

1400 Knox Chapel Road

Social Circle, Georgia 30025

Office: 706.557.3006 | Mobile: 706.714.2902

kgrosspga@gmail.com

2018 Schedule:

 MAR 10 – 18 hole event – Parent/Child Scramble – Little Ocmulgee – McRae

 MAR 31 – 18 hole event – Brazell’s Creek – Reidsville

 APR 21 – 18 hole event – The Lakes at Laura Walker – Waycross

 MAY 12 – TBA

 JUN 23 – 18 hole event – Highland Walk at Victoria Bryant – Royston

 JUL 15 – 18 hole event – Arrowhead Pointe at Lake Russell – Elberton

 AUG 05 – 18 hole event – The Creek at Hard Labor – Social Circle

Upcoming Deadlines

February 7

GAGP Michelob Ultra Blitz February 14 Francis Lake GC Lake Park

February 28 Deadlines

2 for 1 membership drive February 28, 2018 Open to male and female amateur golfers 21 years old or older. Membership $60.00 ($30.00 per Player )Events are conducted from Wednesday through Saturday each week.

Leprechaun Golf Classic March 17, 2018

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Golf Week March 26 through March 30. Hosted by 5 courses. Little Ocmulgee, Southern Hills, Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club, Golf Club of South Georgia and Kinderlou Forest GC. Packages from 1 day $65.00 to 5 days $250.00

March Madness of Amateur Golf March 31 Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club.

For entry-forms or membership information contact the GAGP at 614- 441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief