FSUPD arrests man on cocaine trafficking, drug sale charges

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee man has been arrested on multiple felony drug charges, accused of selling drugs near the Florida State University campus.

Nathan Skobel, 20, was arrested by Florida State University Police on Tuesday.

According to arrest documents, Skobel sold drugs to a confidential informant near the university on multiple occasions in December and January.

Following an investigation, Skobel was arrested on four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, cocaine trafficking, using or displaying a weapon during a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 200 feet of a university, and two counts of selling marijuana within 200 feet of a university.

We have spoken with university officials and they say Skobel is not an FSU student.

Skobel is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility on $45,000 bond.

(WCTV)