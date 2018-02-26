FSU Baseball Looks To Continue Perfect Season

Tallahassee – Florida State University Seminoles baseball team has started off the season 7-0 and looks to make it 8-0 against Jacksonville University tomorrow.

FSU faces Jacksonville University tomorrow, February 27th at 5 PM. They’ve defeated Xavier University, University of South Florida and Troy University out of Alabama. Jackson Lueck, Jonathan Foster and Nick Derr all lead the team with 1 home run a piece.

Jacksonville University comes into the game 4-3. They’ll be up against a tough team in FSU.

Watch Live or Listen: http://seminoles.com/sports/baseball/schedule/season/2017-18/

