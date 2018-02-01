Freddie Freeman Answers Questions At Chop Fest

Atlanta – Freddie Freeman, first baseman for the Atlanta Braves, has been the only player to stay in Atlanta during the rebuild the last couple years.

Freeman has been the face of the Atlanta Braves during the past couple seasons. He had a tremendous season last year until he injured his wrist. He hopes to have an MVP year this up coming year. During Chop Fest this past weekend, he answered a few questions about Chipper Jones, his wrist and the rebuild.

More Info: http://www.myajc.com/sports/baseball/freddie-freeman-his-wrist-chipper-and-patience-rebuild/EUmISjdI4qxyzT17Td7PDL/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun