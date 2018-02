Sony Michel will host a football camp in Johns Creek, Georgia on March 18th.

The Camp in Johns Creek, Georgia will be on March 18th to kids 6-16. 250 spots will be available.

There’s different packages where you get to learn and do different things with Sony Michel. You get the 4-hour camp with any package. The packages are Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Sign Up: https://everettsm.com/camp/sony-michel-esm-football-camp/

