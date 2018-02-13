Former Georgia Bulldog Shows How He Lost His Hand

Mohamed Masaquoi, former Georgia Bulldog, lost his left hand back at training camp last year and discussed how it feels to have his hand amputated.

Masaquoi played wide receiver for the Bulldogs from 2005-2008. In 2009, he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. An ATV accident cost him his football career during training camp.

After watching the video of him talking about the accident and career, we all have a new view on how priceless life is.

More Info and Video: http://www.ajc.com/sports/video-former-georgia-mohamed-massaquoi-discusses-hand-amputation-retirement-the-players-tribune/ibKZyYaNBE3WpvRIRJD1rL/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun