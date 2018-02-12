Former Braves Pitcher Arrested For Accidental Shooting

William Perez, former Atlanta Braves pitcher, accidentally shot his pitching coach while he was training in Venezuela a few days ago.

Perez was giving a gun that he owns to his pitching coach when it went off and killed Cesar Quintero. Qintero was 52 years old. Perez is cooperating with the police investigation.

William was born in Venezuela and played for the Atlanta Braves in 2015 and the 2016 seasons.

More Info: http://www.ajc.com/sports/baseball/reports-braves-pitcher-involved-accidental-shooting-that-killed-coach/r8jIG9qLWoo9jP6Mjb3yZP/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun