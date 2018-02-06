Florida Woman Pleads Guilty For Involvement In Meth

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that Dawn Angela Cimmino, a/k/a “Dawn Frazier”, age 41, of Bowling Green, Florida, entered a guilty plea on January 31, 2018, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Ms. Cimmino entered her plea in Valdosta, Georgia, before the Honorable Hugh Lawson, Senior United States District Court Judge.

According to the stipulated facts, Ms. Cimmino was paid $1,000 to pick up a package containing crystal methamphetamine from a Valdosta hotel and take it to Florida. Ms. Cimmino was a “runner” for the Zoe Pound street gang, which was responsible for having the methamphetamine shipped from California to Georgia then driven to Florida. She said the organization recently started having packages shipped across the country by FedEx and picked up by runners. The total amount attributable to Ms. Cimmino was 978.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Ms. Cimmino faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a mandatory minimum of ten years. Sentencing is set for May 9, 2018.

“Methamphetamine continues to be one of the most serious drugs of abuse in the Middle District of Georgia,” said United States Attorney Peeler. “In a matter of only a few months it can destroy a person’s physical appearance, health, intellect and emotional stability. Those who deal in methamphetamine deal in human misery and will be held accountable for the choices they make.”

The case was investigated the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Sonja B. Profit handled the prosecution for the Government.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603.