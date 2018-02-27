Florida House debates school safety bill

By: Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida House Republicans are rejecting Democratic-filed amendments to a school safety bill that would ban assault weapons, strip language that would allow some teachers to carry guns in schools and require a mental health examination before someone could purchase a gun.

The House appropriations committee was considering a bill Tuesday that would raise the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21 and creates a three-day waiting period for all gun purchases. The bill would also create a program that allows teachers who receive law enforcement training and are deputized by the local sheriff’s office to carry concealed weapons in the classroom if also approved by the school district.

Unlike Monday, when hundreds of sometimes rowdy protesters jammed a Senate meeting to consider a similar bill, Tuesday’s proceedings were more orderly. But still, several speakers spoke in favor of the assault weapons ban.

The amendment to ban assault weapons was rejected on an 18-11 vote.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is scheduled to take up a similar bill later Tuesday.

(WCTV)