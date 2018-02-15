Florida House approves exceptions to proposed child marriage ban

By: Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida House voted Wednesday for a bill that would continue to let young people get married if the girl is pregnant.

The House voted 108-2 for the bill that would end most child marriages. It carves out an exception for 16- and 17-year-olds when there’s a pregnancy and neither partner is more than two years older than the other.

The House amended a Senate bill that would have banned all marriages of anyone under 18.

Florida doesn’t allow anyone younger than 18 to independently consent to marriage. Children aged 16 and 17 can marry with the consent of both children’s parents. But if a pregnancy is involved, there is no minimum age for marriage as long as a judge approves the marriage license.

(WCTV)

