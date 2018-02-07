FHP looking for driver who crashed into tombstones

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who crashed into several tombstones at a cemetery in Gilchrist County.

On Sunday morning, troopers responded to the scene at Jenning’s Lake Cemetery on SW 22nd Court, north of SW 50th Street.

FHP says a driver in an unknown vehicle struck a chain link fence and several tombstones in the cemetery. The vehicle then backed up, pulling the chain link fence with it, causing additional damage to several other tombstones.

The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle, heading in an unknown direction.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone with any information regarding the vehicle or driver, to contact the Florida Highway Patrol Communications Center at 1-800-3871290, or Gilchrist Crime Stoppers at 352-463-STOP.

Gilchrist County is located west of Gainesville.

(WCTV)

