FHP identifies Suwannee County man killed in fiery crash

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

WELLBORN, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol has identified a Wellborn man who was killed when his vehicle struck a tree and caught fire Monday night.

According to FHP, the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on County Road 137 just north of 192nd Street.

The crash report states that a driver was rounding a curve on County Road 137 when his vehicle left the roadway and traveled onto the shoulder. FHP says the vehicle struck a tree and then caught on fire.

The driver, 59-year-old Joseph K. Giffen III, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

