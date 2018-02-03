FDLE arrests Marianna man on child porn charges

| February 3, 2018 | 0 Comments

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
February 2, 2018

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a Marianna man for possessing child pornography.

FDLE says they’ve arrested 39-year-old Anthony Edward McCumber and has charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography and and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child.

FDLE says they worked with the Department of Homeland Security and said an investigation revealed McCumber had downloaded and view child porn on multiple occasions.

Officials say they executed a search warrant on McCumber’s residence, which confirmed child porn images on devices that belonged to him.

FDLE says McCumber was booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Thursday.

(WCTV)

Valdosta Police Respond to Domestic Dispute; Husband In Custody and Wife in Critical Condition
Filed in: News, Regional News
×

Post a Comment