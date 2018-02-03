FDLE arrests Marianna man on child porn charges

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 2, 2018

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a Marianna man for possessing child pornography.

FDLE says they’ve arrested 39-year-old Anthony Edward McCumber and has charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography and and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child.

FDLE says they worked with the Department of Homeland Security and said an investigation revealed McCumber had downloaded and view child porn on multiple occasions.

Officials say they executed a search warrant on McCumber’s residence, which confirmed child porn images on devices that belonged to him.

FDLE says McCumber was booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Thursday.

(WCTV)