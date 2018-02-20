FCA Honors Local Athletes

VALDOSTA – The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) honored local athletes and coaches at its annual banquet Monday evening.

FCA recognized the head football coaches from Clinch County and Valwood for winning state championships this past season.

The FCA Coach of the Year award went to Coach Randy McPherson.

The FCA Athletes of the Year went to Warren Stoval from Clinch County, Michael Barrett from Lowndes High School, Braden Colbert from Valdosta High School, Ashton Moorman from Valwood and Trenton Berryhill from Lanier County High School.

Jon Stinchcomb, former offensive tackle for the University of Georgia and the New Orleans Saints, served as guest speaker for the evening.

