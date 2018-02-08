Fayetteville man sentenced on federal child pornography charges

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia Press Release:

NEWNAN, Ga. – Lloyd Christopher Young has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for receipt and possession of child pornography. Most of the images were of children between five to twelve years old, but Young collected pictures of infants as well.

“The defendant downloaded and viewed disgusting videos and pictures of young children being sexually abused,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “His conduct helped further the sexual exploitation of children and cause irreparable harm to these young victims, all for his personal pleasure.”

“Each time Young viewed the unconscionable images of innocent young children, they were re-victimized,” said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “We strive every day to protect our children and will continue to use every law enforcement resource available to identify and prosecute individuals who exploit them in such a manner.”

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: In 2015, the FBI discovered that Young was accessing an underground child pornography website. They then executed a search warrant at Young’s home in Fayetteville, Georgia, and seized Young’s computer and USB drive, which contained over 950 videos and images of child pornography. The majority of the children depicted in these images were between five to twelve years old. Some of the images, however, were of infants. When interviewed by law enforcement, Young admitted that he had specifically searched for and downloaded child pornography.

Lloyd Christopher Young, 32, of Fayetteville, Georgia, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr., to 10 years in prison, to be followed by lifetime supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender as a condition of his supervised release. Young was found guilty by a jury on November 7, 2017.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jolee Porter prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In February 2006, the Attorney General launched Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices around the country, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov. (link is external)

