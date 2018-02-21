FAMU Makes Changes to Football Schedule

Florida A&M University has made a change regarding their 2018 football schedule.

FAMU will not play the home game on October 20th against Hampton University. It will still be a home game that weekend but they are deciding whether to play South Carolina State or Deleware State.

The Rattlers will start off their conference games against Savannah State University on September 22nd.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/FAMU-makes-change-to-MEAC-football-schedule-473956333.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun