Eighth Grader Promotes Healthy Hygiene Habits

The Student Advisory Council chosen by State School Superintendent Richard Woods is designed to discuss how decisions made at the state level are affecting students throughout Georgia. This position also includes service-oriented work on behalf of Georgia’s students.

State Superintendent Richard Woods’ Student Advisory Council member, Nealy Hiers, is studying challenges faced by schools and districts all over Georgia.

Nealy Hiers, an eighth grader at Lowndes Middle School, recognized healthy hygiene habits is as a challenge daily for many students. Healthy hygiene habits are not only beneficial for the fight against germs, but a healthy personal hygiene can save a child from embarrassing moments and teasing by his/her peers.

Hiers wanted his community become aware of this challenge. Working with Lowndes County Superintendent Wes Taylor, and Principal Bill Haskin, Hiers came up with “Blessing Bags”. The plan is to put essential everyday hygiene items such as : toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, hairbrush, and body soap in a tote for students and community members in need of a healthy hygiene regimen.

There are three drop off location. Chick-Fil-A , Lake Park, Chick-Fil-A St. Augustine, and Hester and Morris Orthodontics.

