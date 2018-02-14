Eight VHS Students Make it to GHP Semi-Finals

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Valdosta High School is excited to announce their Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) semi-finalists! Those students are: Raquel Goddard (communicative arts), Folahanmi Asebiomo (communicative arts), Kathryn Plumb (communicative arts), Darryl Bailey (computer engineering), Albert Kang (mathematics), Sophia Noll (music-woodwind), Katelyn Lancaster (science), and Chunjin Park (science).

Across Georgia, nearly 3,200 students were nominated to the state level competition. The other six students nominated for VHS included: Olivia Tillman (Dance), Brooke Meindl (Theatre), Margaret Barnett (Visual Arts), William Correll (World Languages), James Drew Correll ( Music), and Jay Patel (Social Studies). Given the rigorous requirements, it is an honor to even be chosen as a nominee.

To be chosen as a Valdosta High School GHP nominee, students must have demonstrated a talent in a particular nomination area. The Valdosta High GHP Selection Committee meets to submit and review various students before making their selections. Nominated students must then submit an application to the GHP Program that includes teacher recommendations, transcripts, essays, and some even must submit performance tapes.

The Governor’s Honors Program is a four-week summer residential instructional program designed to provide talented high school students challenging and enriching educational opportunities. Activities are designed to provide each participant with opportunities to acquire the skills, knowledge and attitudes to become independent, life-long learners. GHP is fully-funded by the Georgia General Assembly, and operates at no cost to the participant.

The semi-finalists will head to Berry College in Rome, GA on February 24, 2018 to undergo interviews in their nomination subject area. The finalists who are selected to attend GHP this summer will be notified on March 30, 2018.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief