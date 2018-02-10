Dr. Rickman To The Rescue!

By Kimesha Bonner

Perhaps my good fortune can be attributed to a strong immune system or a hand sanitizing obsession. Maybe I’m just a lucky girl. Whatever the case may be, I have managed to avoid both the super contagious flu virus, and the less than fun stomach virus that have reeked havoc on our community over the past couple of months. The flu has impacted school and work attendance all year, and have those of us who have not contracted the virus scrambling for flu shots and paranoid around anyone we see wearing a face mask.

For those of you who still haven’t heard the good news, and cringe at the idea of waiting hours in a doctor’s office, let me be the first to tell you that Dr. Richard W. Rickman, who has been practicing medicine for over 20 years now, has extended his private family practice to include urgent care services. Adding urgent care services also means that he has extended his hours of operation. He is now open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. He and his staff welcome walk-ins, but if you’re like me and require the security of an appointment, you can do that too!

The office currently boasts little to no wait times, so I figured that I would put that to the test. I wasn’t sick, but that doesn’t mean I wasn’t willing to loiter in the waiting area! When i arrived, the room was filled to capacity, with only one seat in the corner left unutilized. So I sat, ready to observe. I even brought a few magazines from home, because I thought I’d be sitting for a while. However, contrary to any of my earlier predictions, I found myself all alone in the waiting room within fifteen minutes of my arrival.

If you, or your loved ones, have become a victim of the body aches, congestion, and headaches that seem to accompany this season’s latest viruses, there’s a new urgent care facility waiting to help you with the healing and recovery process. Dr. Rickman’s office is located at 2804 N. Oak St., Suite A, Valdosta, GA. Visit him today, and thank me tomorrow!