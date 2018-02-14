Dougherty and Gainesville High School Hires New Football Coaches

Gainesville High School hired a new head football coach, Heath Webb, after former head coach retired this past season.

Heath Webb was previously at Winder-Barrow. He led Winder-Barrow’s team to four straight playoff appearances and won their first playoff game since 1993.

Dougherty High School also hired a new head coach, Olten Downs. Downs was recently on Georgia and Georgia Southern’s staff.

According to WALB-TV in Albany, Downs has not officially accepted the job but is expected to. The board of education voted to approve the job offer Monday.

