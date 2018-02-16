Deadline Extended for VLPRA Baseball/Softball Registration

VLPRA Press Release:

There’s a little more time for children to sign up for youth baseball and softball with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority. VLPRA has extended the registration deadline to Sunday, February 18th.

The league is open to children as young as three years old up to 12 year olds. There are two non-competitive divisions: 3-4 Year-Old Co-Ed T-ball and 5-7 Year-Old Co-Ed Coach Pitch. The fee for non-competitive leagues is $50 per child. The other leagues are competitive and are $75 per child. Those leagues are: 5-6 Year-Old Co-Ed Coach Pitch, 7-8 Year-Old Boys Coach Pitch/Girls Coach Pitch, 9-10 Year-Old Boys Live Pitch/Girls Fast Pitch, and 11-12 Year-Old Boys Live Pitch/Girls Fast Pitch. Competitive leagues require an evaluation and draft.

Teams are based on MLB teams and each child will receive a pro jersey and a hat. All games will be at Vallotton Youth Complex, Freedom Park, & South Lowndes Recreation Complex.

VLPRA offers a discount for families that have more than one child playing in the league. There is an additional $10 fee for any participant who lives outside of Valdosta/Lowndes County.

Parents can sign their children up at www.vlpra.com until midnight on Sunday, February 18th or at VLPRA’s Youth Athletics office at 1901 North Forrest Street until 5:00 PM on Friday, February 16th.

VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. Any parent or volunteer who would like to coach must fill out a volunteer packet and pass a background check. For more information on registering or volunteering, call VLPRA’s main office at 259-3507.

