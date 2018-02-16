Daytona 500 Race On Sunday

Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green on Sunday for the 60th Annual Daytona 500.

What better way to open up the NASCAR season with the premiere race, the Daytona 500. Alex Bowman and Deny Hamlin qualified on the front row for the race. Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliot will start on the second row after both of them won the Can-Am Duels at Daytona last night. Kurt Busch looks to repeat after winning the 2017 Daytona 500. Jimmie Johnson is the only active driver with multiple Daytona 500 wins.

Tune into 99.5 Kix Country on Sunday, February 18th from 9 AM-12 PM. Kickin Kevin Thomas will be broadcasting live from the infield.

The Daytona 500 will be start at 2:30 PM on Sunday, February 18th on Fox.

