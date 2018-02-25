Cook Co. Investigation Finds No Credible Threat to School System

Cook County Sheriff’s Office Release:

Cook Co. – Cook County Sheriff Doug Hanks announces that the sheriff’s office in cooperation with investigators in both the public and private sector have found no credible threat linked to an Instagram screen capture circulating through social media purporting to have information of planned violence at Cook County High School. The sheriff’s office has identified the original source of the message and the methods with which it was divulged locally.

The information obtained has been provided to the Federal Bureau of Investigation as the creator of the original message has no ties within Cook County or the state of Georgia.

Sheriff Hanks added that although law enforcement lends no truth to the threat, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at all schools in Cook County. The sheriff’s office believes the safety of our schools, as well as the peace of mind of our parents and families, to be of the greatest importance.

