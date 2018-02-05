Cold claims lives of homeless, but it’s unknown how many

By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — At least eight homeless people in metro Atlanta have died in cold weather since the beginning of December, according to records from Fulton County’s medical examiner.

However, it’s difficult to judge whether that’s more — or less — than other years.

WABE Radio reports that the number of deaths of homeless people is something that neither Atlanta nor the state keeps track of regularly. The radio station reports that official information about the hypothermia deaths is collected by individual medical examiners.

But homeless advocates keep their own count — and it’s higher.

