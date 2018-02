Coffey’s Plus 5 Wins Michelob Ultra Blitz

Valdosta Golfer and 3 year GAGP member Jack Coffey posted a plus 5 in the GAGP Michelob Ultra Blitz taking first place at Francis Lake GC. Robert Milberg of Thomasville and Jerome Martin of Cairo tied for 2nd at plus 3. Finishing third were Valdosta golfers Matt Granger, John Ungar and Billy Walden of Cairo tied for third. In the net stroke division Coffey took first with a 68 Matt Granger and Jerome Martin tied for second with 69 while Ungar posted a 70. In the gross divison Tommy of Climax Ga posted a 79 for first place followed by Jim Ellis of Cairo posted a 83 for second. The Wahoo Seafood and Grill closest to pin challenge went to Ungar winning a $25.00 gift card. Skins went to Mcnair (2) Coffey (1) Beals (1) Freedman (1)

POINT LEADERS

Jack Coffey 29

Jerome Martin 27

John Ungar 25

Billy Walden 24

Robert Milberg 24

Jim Ellis 18

Matt Granger 9

Tommy Mcnair 8

David Beals 7

Ted Lynch 5

Milliard Mccord 5

Louie Chastin 5

Jeff Freedman 5

MARCH EVENTS

MARCH 14 MICHELOB ULTRA BLITZ GOLF CLUB OF SOUTH GEORGIA

MARCH 15 CASH & DASH WINNER TAKES ALL KINDERLOU

MARCH 16 CASH & DASH WINNER TAKES ALL CIRCLE STONE CC

MARCH 17 LEPRACHAUN CLASSIC GEORGIA VETERANS

MARCH 24-30 GAGP GOLF WEEK LITTLE OCMULGEE, SOUTHERN HILLS,

GEORGIA VETERANS, GOLF CLUB OF SOUTH GEORGIA, KINDERLOU FOREST GC

MARCH 30 MARCH MADNESS OF GOLF GEORGIA VETERANS GC

