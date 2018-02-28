Coca-Cola cutting up to 350 jobs, mostly from its Atlanta HQ

February 28, 2018

By: Associated Press 

ATLANTA (AP) – Coca-Cola will cut up to 350 management positions, mostly in its Atlanta headquarters during the next few months.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Coca-Cola said Monday that it’s making the cuts in its North American business unit, which has about 8,000 employees.

Company spokesman Kent Landers says Coke has been implementing a new model that returns ownership of its bottling system to local operators. Landers says changes include re-orienting jobs and adding new ones to meet Coke’s growth agenda.

The cuts are in addition to the 1,200 corporate jobs Coke has been cutting in a move announced roughly a year ago.

Coca-Cola is providing outplacement help to those losing their jobs. Excluding bottlers, it has around 5,000 employees in Georgia, with the majority in Atlanta.

