Clinch Memorial Hospital Changes Network Affiliation to Coffee Regional Medical Center

Press Release:

Clinch Memorial Hospital (Clinch Memorial) in Homerville announces that they will partner with Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Douglas; a partnership aimed at strengthening the delivery and quality of health care for patients in Homerville and Clinch County.

Clinch Memorial and CRMC will remain independent organizations, preserving their unique identities; however, through their collaboration they will be able to provide higher quality and increased access to care for patients. This affiliation will give Clinch Memorial Hospital physicians and patients preferred and expedited access to the advanced specialty services and care available at CRMC.

A critical access hospital, Clinch Memorial is required to have a network affiliate to transfer any patients requiring care beyond its capabilities. A close 36 miles from Clinch Memorial’s doors, CRMC has the ability to handle patients’ needs beyond critical care. An 88 bed facility with advanced technology and equipment, CRMC has a staff of specialty physicians able to treat patients regionally and to be an effective network affiliate for Clinch Memorial.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with Coffee Regional Medical Center,” said Angela Ammons, CEO of Clinch Memorial Hospital. “We care about the future of Clinch Memorial, Clinch County, and our patients. Decisions like this are never made lightly, and have been given serious consideration and thought. I’ve carefully studied the past and our options going forward. We are forming this partnership so as to better serve our community and patients.”

The new partnership with Coffee Regional Medical Center will offer the following advantages to Clinch Memorial, its physicians, and patients:

 Preferred access: Direct telephone referral to CRMC by Clinch Memorial physicians, including priority scheduling for outpatient visits, inpatient transfer service, and patient return to Clinch County physicians following treatment.

 Program offerings: Expedited connections between Clinch Memorial and CRMC specialty centers, including the CRH Cardiology, CRH Oncology, CRH Neurology, CRH Surgical, CRH Women’s Center, and Orthopedic Surgeons of Georgia.

 Clinical services: Access to CRMC specialists through onsite clinics at Clinch Memorial to fill local care gaps as needed.

“We look forward to partnering with Clinch Memorial Hospital and improving the health of the communities served by Clinch Memorial through expedited access to CRMC facilities, physicians, and clinical specialties,” says Vicki Lewis, President and CEO of Coffee Regional Medical Center.