Citizens Against Violence to Host Meeting Tonight

VALDOSTA – Citizens Against Violence will host a community meeting on decreasing violence at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

Coordinated by Rev. J.D. Martin, Citizens Against Violence have been working within the community alongside local law enforcement to bring awareness to and prevent violence in the local community.

Those who are the victim of violence or have had a death in their family related to violence are encouraged to attend this meeting, which will be held at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Building, 1901 N. Forrest St.

For more information, contact Rev. J.D. Martin at (229) 292-8979 or (229) 740-0643.

