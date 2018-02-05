Chick-Fil-A and Hester and Morris Reward Valdosta Middle School Students for Lexile Growth

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

VMS students from each grade who showed the most improvement of their Lexile scores were treated to a ride in the Hester and Morris Hummer and lunch at Chick-Fil-A. Scores are based on the STAR reading assessment.

Sixth-grade students recognized were Brayden Anderson, Madison Lindon, Blake Hollingshed, and Tamia Smith. Seventh-grade students were Johnathan Carmichael, Emily Morris, Cameron Wright, and Destiny Kerr. Eighth-grade students were Elijah Herring, Zachary Williams, Terrell Denson, and Jazmyn Cooney.

Thanks to Chick-Fil-A and Hester and Morris for their community support, and congratulations students. Keep up the good work.

