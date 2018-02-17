Charlotte Fugitive Wanted for Murder Captured in Augusta

Press Release:

Augusta, GA–David J. LeValley, special agent in charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, announces the arrest of Jayquwan Lamar Newmones, 23, on a United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution (UFAP) warrant issued on February 7, 2018.

Newmones was arrested by the FBI, with assistance from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, after information was developed about a residence in Augusta, Georgia. Newmones was found hiding in a bedroom in the home last night. He had significantly altered his appearance.

Last month, the Beaufort County (NC) District Court issued a murder warrant for Newmones in connection with the murder of Timothy Moore, who was found shot to death on December 24, 2017, in Belhaven, North Carolina.

Two other suspects in connection with the case were taken into custody in Augusta on February 11, 2018. Khalif Muhammed Newmones, 25, of Belhaven, North Carolina, and Alicia Hassona Polen, 27, of Augusta, Georgia. Both suspects are facing state charges of Accessory after the Fact to Murder.

All three suspects are currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Richmond County, Georgia.

The public should be reminded that the above are merely allegations and that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

