Blazers Advance In Conference Tournament

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State Blazers basketball team defeated West Georgia 106-90 in the quarterfinals in the Gulf South Conference Tournament.

All the momentum was in favor of VSU in the first half. West Georgia could not stop the Blazers 3-points shots. Valdosta State got over a 20 point lead halfway through the first half. VSU lead at the half, 65-46, with the help of points in the paint and outside shots. West Georgia outscored the Blazers in the second half, 44-41, but couldn’t catch up to the Blazers. They pulled away and won 106-90 to advance in the GSC Tournament.

Winston Morgan lead the team with 23 points scored, Beau Justice and Jimmy Kodet followed him with 19 points each. Clay Guillozet lead the team with 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Before the game, Beau Justice was honored when he became the 3rd Blazer ever to score 1,000 points within his first two seasons.

