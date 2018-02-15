Billy Henderson Dead At 89

Former Clarke Central head coach, Billy Henderson, died on Wednesday, February 14th.

Henderson won 3 state championships at Clarke Central. Valdosta High School played in several state championships against Clarke Central in the 80’s and 90’s.

Henderson was born June 2, 1928. He moved to Clarke Central in 1973 and created a powerhouse. Before Clarke Central, he coached at several schools including Jefferson High, Athens High, Furman University, South Carolina, Willingham High, Mount De Sales then Clarke Central.

