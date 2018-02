VLPRA:

VLPRA’s next FREE Movie in the Park is Friday, February 23rd at Drexel Park. We are showing the live action version of “Beauty and the Beast” starring Emma Watson. The movie starts as soon as it gets dark (around 6:45 PM). It’s completely free- just bring a blanket or chairs. We will have light concessions and picnics are welcome.

