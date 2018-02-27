Be Dave Brave Foundation Donates Gift to SGMC Foundation

Be Dave Brave Founder, April Steinberg, and Board Members, Maggie Vallotton, Leigh Ann Burgess, Brittny Hammock present a check to SGMC Foundation Executive Director, Elizabeth Vickers and Partnership Cancer Fund Committee Member, Donna Barber.

Press Release:

Valdosta, GA – Be Dave Brave Foundation made a $1,500 contribution to SGMC Foundation to benefit the Partnership Cancer Fund (PCF).

Be Dave Brave is a local non-profit organization that was founded after the loss of April Steinberg’s late husband, Dave Waldron, to brain cancer. Be Dave Brave’s aim is to support individuals and families fight against brain cancer. Funds were raised through their annual Wines for Wally event.

April stated she is proud to pay tribute to her husband with a gift to the PCF because of the shared mission between the Foundations. “We want to help individuals suffering from cancer figure out what to do when they feel like there’s nothing else to do.”

The Partnership Cancer Fund provides financial assistance to cancer patients undergoing treatment with certain medically related expenses. “Contributions to PCF allow us to financially assist cancer patients so they can focus on getting healthy,” stated Elizabeth Vickers, SGMC Foundation Executive Director. For more information about Be Dave Brave or The Partnership Cancer Fund visit www.bedavebrave.com or www.sgmc.org/partnershipcancerfund.