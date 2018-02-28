Azalea Festival Schedule of Events

VALDOSTA – The Azalea Festival will be held March 10 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Drexel Park, 1401 North Patterson Street.
This year, the festival will have almost 200 craft vendors, a KidZone, music, international food court, century bike ride, 5k road race, 1 mile fun run/walk, bike and car show, dog contest and more.
Below is the current schedule of events for the festival.
SATURDAY, MARCH 10
STAGE 1 (BAND STAGE)
|12:00 – 1:00
| –
|41 South (Set 1)
|1:30 – 2:30
| –
|41 South (Set 2)
|2:30 – 3:00
|–
|Joanne Griner Memorial Dedication
|3:00 – 4:00
| –
|41 South (Set 3)
STAGE 2 (COMMUNITY STAGE)
|11:00 – 11:30
| –
|Senior Strutters (Line Dance)
|11:30 – 12:00
| –
|YMCA Zumba Demo
|12:00 – 12:30
| –
|Okefenokee Stompers (Cloggers)
|1:00 – 1:30
| –
|Cruizin’ Line Dancers
|2:00 – 2:30
| –
|Latoya’s School of Dance
|3:00 – 3:30
| –
|JCS Cloggers
STAGE 3 (WILD ADVENTURES)
|12:30 – 1:00
| –
|Wild Adventures Zookeeper Talk
|1:30 – 2:00
| –
|Wild Adventures Dance Party w/Pounce
|2:30 – 3:00
| –
|Wild Adventures Zookeeper Talk
|3:30 – 4:00
| –
|Wild Adventures Dance Party w/Pounce
STAGE 4 (PAUL BUNYAN LUMBERJACKS)
|10:00 – 10:30
| –
|Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
|1:00 – 1:30
| –
|Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
|4:30 – 5:00
| –
|Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
STAGE 5 (KIDZONE 1)
|11:00
| –
|Disc-Connected K9’s
|11:45
| –
|Pinevale Elem. Dance Team
|12:05
| –
|VLPRA’s Marching Pride Drill Team
|1:30
| –
|Disc-Connected K9’s
|2:20
| –
|BARC Pet Contest
|4:00
| –
|Disc-Connected K9’s
|5:10
|–
|YMCA Zumba Demo
STAGE 6 (KIDZONE 2)
|12:30
| –
|Falconry Forever
|3:15
| –
|Falconry Forever
|5:15
| –
|Falconry Forever
SUNDAY, MARCH 11
STAGE 1 (BAND STAGE)
|12:00 – 1:00
| –
|Sonic Boom (Set 1)
|1:30 – 2:30
| –
|Sonic Boom (Set 2)
|3:00 – 4:00
| –
|Sonic Boom (Set 3)
STAGE 2 (COMMUNITY STAGE)
|12:30 – 1:00
| –
|Rainbow Express Cloggers
|1:00 – 1:30
| –
|Silver Steppers (Line Dance)
|2:00 – 2:30
| –
|Perfect Grace (Gospel Music)
|3:00 – 3:30
|–
|Valdosta High Dancers
STAGE 3 (WILD ADVENTURES)
|12:00 – 12:30
| –
|Wild Adventures Dance Party w/Pounce
|1:30 – 2:00
| –
|Wild Adventures Zookeeper Talk
|2:30 – 3:00
| –
|Wild Adventures Dance Party w/Pounce
|4:30 – 4:00
| –
|Wild Adventures Zookeeper Talk
STAGE 4 (PAUL BUNYAN LUMBERJACKS)
|12:30 – 1:00
| –
|Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
|2:00 – 2:30
| –
|Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
|4:00 – 4:30
| –
|Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
STAGE 5 (KIDZONE 1)
|11:00
| –
|Disc-Connected K9’s
|1:00
| –
|Disc-Connected K9’s
|1:00
|–
|YMCA Zumba Demo
|4:00
| –
|Disc-Connected K9’s
STAGE 6 (KIDZONE 2)
|12:00
| –
|Falconry Forever
|3:00
| –
|Falconry Forever
For more information, call (229) 269-9381 or visit azaleafestival.com.
