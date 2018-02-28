Azalea Festival Schedule of Events

VALDOSTA – The Azalea Festival will be held March 10 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Drexel Park, 1401 North Patterson Street.

This year, the festival will have almost 200 craft vendors, a KidZone, music, international food court, century bike ride, 5k road race, 1 mile fun run/walk, bike and car show, dog contest and more.

Below is the current schedule of events for the festival.

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

STAGE 1 (BAND STAGE)

12:00 – 1:00  – 41 South (Set 1)
1:30 – 2:30  – 41 South (Set 2)
2:30 – 3:00 Joanne Griner Memorial Dedication
3:00 – 4:00  – 41 South (Set 3)

 

STAGE 2 (COMMUNITY STAGE)

11:00 – 11:30  – Senior Strutters (Line Dance)
11:30 – 12:00  – YMCA Zumba Demo
12:00 – 12:30  – Okefenokee Stompers (Cloggers)
1:00 – 1:30  – Cruizin’ Line Dancers
2:00 – 2:30  – Latoya’s School of Dance
3:00 – 3:30  – JCS Cloggers

STAGE 3 (WILD ADVENTURES)

12:30 – 1:00  – Wild Adventures Zookeeper Talk
1:30 – 2:00  – Wild Adventures Dance Party w/Pounce
2:30 – 3:00  – Wild Adventures Zookeeper Talk
3:30 – 4:00  – Wild Adventures Dance Party w/Pounce

STAGE 4 (PAUL BUNYAN LUMBERJACKS)

10:00 – 10:30  – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
1:00 – 1:30  – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
4:30 – 5:00  – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

STAGE 5 (KIDZONE 1)

11:00  – Disc-Connected K9’s
11:45  – Pinevale Elem. Dance Team
12:05  – VLPRA’s Marching Pride Drill Team
1:30  – Disc-Connected K9’s
2:20  – BARC Pet Contest
4:00  – Disc-Connected K9’s
5:10 YMCA Zumba Demo

STAGE 6 (KIDZONE 2)

12:30  – Falconry Forever
3:15  – Falconry Forever
5:15  – Falconry Forever

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

STAGE 1 (BAND STAGE)

12:00 – 1:00  – Sonic Boom (Set 1)
1:30 – 2:30  – Sonic Boom (Set 2)
3:00 – 4:00  – Sonic Boom (Set 3)

STAGE 2 (COMMUNITY STAGE)

12:30 – 1:00  – Rainbow Express Cloggers
1:00 – 1:30  – Silver Steppers (Line Dance)
2:00 – 2:30  – Perfect Grace (Gospel Music)
3:00 – 3:30 Valdosta High Dancers

STAGE 3 (WILD ADVENTURES)

12:00 – 12:30  – Wild Adventures Dance Party w/Pounce
1:30 – 2:00  – Wild Adventures Zookeeper Talk
2:30 – 3:00  – Wild Adventures Dance Party w/Pounce
4:30 – 4:00  – Wild Adventures Zookeeper Talk

STAGE 4 (PAUL BUNYAN LUMBERJACKS)

12:30 – 1:00  – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
2:00 – 2:30  – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
4:00 – 4:30  – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

STAGE 5 (KIDZONE 1)

11:00  – Disc-Connected K9’s
1:00  – Disc-Connected K9’s
1:00 YMCA Zumba Demo
4:00  – Disc-Connected K9’s

STAGE 6 (KIDZONE 2)

12:00  – Falconry Forever
3:00  – Falconry Forever

 

For more information, call (229) 269-9381 or visit azaleafestival.com.

 

