Azalea Festival Schedule of Events

VALDOSTA – The Azalea Festival will be held March 10 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Drexel Park, 1401 North Patterson Street.

This year, the festival will have almost 200 craft vendors, a KidZone, music, international food court, century bike ride, 5k road race, 1 mile fun run/walk, bike and car show, dog contest and more.

Below is the current schedule of events for the festival.

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

STAGE 1 (BAND STAGE)

12:00 – 1:00 – 41 South (Set 1) 1:30 – 2:30 – 41 South (Set 2) 2:30 – 3:00 – Joanne Griner Memorial Dedication 3:00 – 4:00 – 41 South (Set 3)

STAGE 2 (COMMUNITY STAGE)

11:00 – 11:30 – Senior Strutters (Line Dance) 11:30 – 12:00 – YMCA Zumba Demo 12:00 – 12:30 – Okefenokee Stompers (Cloggers) 1:00 – 1:30 – Cruizin’ Line Dancers 2:00 – 2:30 – Latoya’s School of Dance 3:00 – 3:30 – JCS Cloggers

STAGE 3 (WILD ADVENTURES)

12:30 – 1:00 – Wild Adventures Zookeeper Talk 1:30 – 2:00 – Wild Adventures Dance Party w/Pounce 2:30 – 3:00 – Wild Adventures Zookeeper Talk 3:30 – 4:00 – Wild Adventures Dance Party w/Pounce

STAGE 4 (PAUL BUNYAN LUMBERJACKS)

10:00 – 10:30 – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show 1:00 – 1:30 – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show 4:30 – 5:00 – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

STAGE 5 (KIDZONE 1)

11:00 – Disc-Connected K9’s 11:45 – Pinevale Elem. Dance Team 12:05 – VLPRA’s Marching Pride Drill Team 1:30 – Disc-Connected K9’s 2:20 – BARC Pet Contest 4:00 – Disc-Connected K9’s 5:10 – YMCA Zumba Demo

STAGE 6 (KIDZONE 2)

12:30 – Falconry Forever 3:15 – Falconry Forever 5:15 – Falconry Forever

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

STAGE 1 (BAND STAGE)

12:00 – 1:00 – Sonic Boom (Set 1) 1:30 – 2:30 – Sonic Boom (Set 2) 3:00 – 4:00 – Sonic Boom (Set 3)

STAGE 2 (COMMUNITY STAGE)

12:30 – 1:00 – Rainbow Express Cloggers 1:00 – 1:30 – Silver Steppers (Line Dance) 2:00 – 2:30 – Perfect Grace (Gospel Music) 3:00 – 3:30 – Valdosta High Dancers

STAGE 3 (WILD ADVENTURES)

12:00 – 12:30 – Wild Adventures Dance Party w/Pounce 1:30 – 2:00 – Wild Adventures Zookeeper Talk 2:30 – 3:00 – Wild Adventures Dance Party w/Pounce 4:30 – 4:00 – Wild Adventures Zookeeper Talk

STAGE 4 (PAUL BUNYAN LUMBERJACKS)

12:30 – 1:00 – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show 2:00 – 2:30 – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show 4:00 – 4:30 – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

STAGE 5 (KIDZONE 1)

11:00 – Disc-Connected K9’s 1:00 – Disc-Connected K9’s 1:00 – YMCA Zumba Demo 4:00 – Disc-Connected K9’s

STAGE 6 (KIDZONE 2)

12:00 – Falconry Forever 3:00 – Falconry Forever

For more information, call (229) 269-9381 or visit azaleafestival.com.

