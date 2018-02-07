Azalea City Civic Club to Host First Dowtown Valdosta Pub Crawl

VALDOSTA – The Azalea City Civic Club will host downtown Valdosta’s first pub crawl at 6 p.m. March 8.

Participating locations include Birdie’s Market, Steel Magnolias, 306 North, Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, Bleu Pub and The Bleu Cafe.

Guests can enjoy signature drinks, music and food with all proceeds going to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at any of the participating locations or from the Azalea City Civic Club.

