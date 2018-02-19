Last year, the Atlanta Braves improved tremendously from the 2016 campaign and they hope to have an even better year in 2018.

The Atlanta Braves released their roster for spring training. They have 35 total pitchers, 7 catchers, 10 infielders, 9 outfielders and 10 different managers. The Braves start out their spring training schedule this Friday, February 23rd against the New York Mets. Atlanta has to cut down their roster before the regular season starts so everyone has to prove themselves during spring training.

Spring Training Roster: http://www.myajc.com/sports/baseball/atlanta-braves-spring-training-roster/3S110G6KKYAPOKvSdjoKwM/

Spring Training Schedule: https://www.foxsports.com/south/story/atlanta-braves-2018-spring-training-schedule-112017

