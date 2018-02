VALDOSTA – Arson is suspected in a fire that occurred at the former Deja Vu Nightclub, located at 2467 US Hwy 84, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Paulk stated the fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

The source of the fire is still being investigated. However, since there is no power currently running to the building, Paulk feels certain this will be an arson case.

