Arrest Made for March 2017 Homicide

VALDOSTA – On March 21, 2017 at 4:41 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers, Valdosta Fire Fighters, and Paramedics responded to a private residence in the 2100 block of Westfield Drive in reference to an elderly female patient suffering from cardiac arrest. Family on scene reported to E-911 that Colorado had fallen and was non-responsive. Emergency responders arrived on scene and assisted paramedics in treating 86-year-old Carmen Colorado. Colorado was transported to South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) for treatment but did not survive. She was pronounced deceased while at the hospital.

On March 22, 2017, Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash contacted the Valdosta Police Department’s Investigations Bureau because he had received information about Colorado’s death being suspicious. Based on the information that was received by the coroner, an autopsy was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). The medical examiner conducting the autopsy later ruled Colorado’s death as a homicide.

Valdosta Police Detectives began a criminal investigation, which resulted in detectives traveling to Pennsylvania and later to Texas during the criminal probe. Detectives worked closely with the Coroner’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and the family of Colorado throughout the investigation.

The investigation which lasted many months concluded in January 2018, when detectives and the District Attorney’s Office presented the case to the Lowndes County Grand Jury. After hearing the evidence presented, the grand jury indictment Colorado’s estranged biological granddaughter, Amy Jeannette Auve for Malice Murder.

On Tuesday, January 30th, detectives travelled to Frisco, Texas, where Auve was currently residing. With the assistance of the Frisco Police Department, Auve was arrested without incident. Auve is still in Texas, awaiting extradition.

Valdosta Police Investigative Commander Leslie Manahan commended the extraordinary amount of work not only performed by Valdosta PD detectives in this case, but the invaluable aid of assisting agencies as well. Manahan stated that the results of the combined efforts will ensure that Auve is held accountable for her actions.

“The police department is looking at other homicide cases which are still open and we feel are close to being solved”, stated Chief Brian Childress.

