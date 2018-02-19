American Red Cross Seeking Hometown Heroes Nominations

VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross is seeking nominations for the Annual Hometown Heroes event.

In Lowndes and the 19 surrounding counties, this event will recognize individuals whose extraordinary acts of courage or kindness set them apart from everyone else.

Heroes are selected based on the degree to which their acts of heroism uphold the values of the American Red Cross and leave a lasting and positive impact on the residents of Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Telfair, Ware, Wheeler and Wilcox Counties – Nominees must reside or work in one of these counties.

Award winners must be willing attend the Hometown Heroes Recognition Supper on March 22, 2018. In addition, winners must be willing to participate in interviews and photographs for media and promotional reasons.

Submissions must be received by February 23, 2018.

Submission forms can be found here.

For more information, visit the Red Cross website.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief